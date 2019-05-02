Cleanup Day to be held Saturday

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual Meigs Cleanup Day will be held on Saturday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Cleanup Day is open to all Meigs County residents, proof of residency is required. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cleanup Day is a change for residents to “get rid of junk, electronics and tires for free.”

Items accepted include household items such as furniture, toys, appliances, tools, box springs and mattresses and carpet.

Tires are limited to 10 per vehicle dropping them off and must be 16 inch or smaller passenger vehicle tires. Tires must be removed from the rims. Farm tractor tires are not accepted.

Electronics waste to be collected includes batteries, air conditioners, televisions, computers, servers, monitors, keyboards, speakers, printers and faxes, copiers, scanners, UPS and battery backup systems, any stereo equipment, cameras, camcorders, cell phones, video games systems, and more.

Additionally, reusable items which are still in good condition may be donated during the cleanup day event. Items which may be donated include appliances, household goods and furnishings, arts and crafts, office furnishings, equipment and supplies, lumber and building materials, hardware, electrical and plumbing fixtures, computers, electronics, stereo, audio and visual equipment, collectables and antiques.

Items which will not be accepted include: General household trash, household hazardous waste (chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, fluorescent lamps and ballasts, pesticides, herbicides and fertilizer, medical, infectious or bio-hazard waste, and liquids.

Meigs Cleanup Day is being held in conjunction in The Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District, Meigs County Commissioners, Meigs County Health Department, Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Ohio EPA.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

