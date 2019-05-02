TPCWD receives funding for water infrastructure upgrades

TUPPERS PLAINS — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District (TPCWD) for water infrastructure upgrades.

The funds for the project will go toward the installation of vital water lines, valves, hydrants, a new water booster station and an elevated 250,000 gallon water storage tank, as well as 6,100 automatic water meters that will help improve efficiency. The funding will also help expand the Leading Creek Conservancy District interconnect, which will increase water capacity in the district, provide a backup water source, and improve the water distribution system that serves more than 1,500 households and 14 businesses in the area.

“Water infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to create jobs and compete,” Brown said. “This investment will help keep water rates affordable, attract jobs and businesses to the area, and improve access to safe and clean water in Meigs County.”

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government with the mission to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.

In addition to the ARC funds, state and local sources will provide $6,595,765 bringing the total funds for the project to $6,845,765.