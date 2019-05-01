State rests in case against Tucker

POMEROY — Testimony concluded on Wednesday in the case against former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker.

Tucker, 56, is facing 31 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge as part of two indictments in 2018 and 2019. Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Charges against Tucker include six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; eight counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; six counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

The state called it’s final witness, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Jonathan Jenkins. Jenkins was the investigator who handled the case against Tucker.

Jenkins explained that BCI is often requested to assist local agencies on cases which they may not have the manpower to complete themselves or if there is a conflict that prohibits the agency from handling the case.

The investigation into the case against Tucker began with a request on Nov. 9, 2017, testified Jenkins. On Nov. 13, 2017, Jenkins and three other special agents interviewed four of the women who are listed as victims in the case. The following day, Jenkins met with Assistant Chief and Jail Administrator Mony Wood at the Middleport Jail, reviewing video footage from one of the alleged incidents.

Jenkins testified to having interviewed approximately 40 individuals in connection with the case, as well as collecting additional evidence, including surveillance video from the Middleport Jail regarding one of the alleged incidents.

Jenkins testified that once completing his investigation the materials were turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit for review and possible prosecution. Angela Canepa from the Special Prosecution’s Unit is the prosecutor handling the case.

The state called a total of 24 witnesses in the case, before resting its case just before noon on Wednesday. A total of 37 state exhibits were also admitted into evidence in the case. Exhibits included photographs, court documents and time cards, among other things.

Defense attorney Kirk McVay rested the defense’s case without calling any witnesses. Tucker did not testify in the case.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the jury to get the case following closing and jury instructions.

Closing arguments to be held Thursday morning

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

