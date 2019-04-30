Volunteers needed for Habitat house

MIDDLEPORT — Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is looking for volunteers for the upcoming house build starting May 3 on Brownell Avenue in Middleport.

Seven volunteers are still needed for Saturday’s Blitz Build, but multiple volunteers are needed for the 12 weeks following this weekend.

According to Habitat for Humanity of SEO’s Director of Volunteer and Youth Engagement, Barry Unger, volunteers on Friday and Saturday will be framing interior and exterior walls, working on the crawlspace, putting in windows and doors, and completing the siding and shingles. Volunteers throughout the summer will be helping to build decks, handrails, hang drywall, finish drywall, as well as sanding and painting.

“We need their help to make these changes in the community,” Unger said. “So as many hands as we can get is helpful to us and helpful to the family we’re trying to serve.”

If you would like to volunteer, there are options to sign up. Go to www.habitatseo.org and click on the ‘Get Involved’ tab, email volunteer@habitatseo.org, or call 740-592-0032 ext. 104.

Volunteers will be on hand this weekend to work on the Blitz Build for the second Habitat for Humanity house in Middleport. Pictured here, volunteers work on the Blitz Build at the first Habitat for Humanity project in the county. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.16-habitat-5-Blitz_ne2019430132245262.jpg Volunteers will be on hand this weekend to work on the Blitz Build for the second Habitat for Humanity house in Middleport. Pictured here, volunteers work on the Blitz Build at the first Habitat for Humanity project in the county.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

