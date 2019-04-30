Meigs Board approves administrator contracts

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several administrator contracts during its recent meeting.

Meigs Intermediate Principal Jody Howard was rehired on a five-year contract.

Meigs Primary Principal Kristin Baer was rehired on a five-year contract.

Meigs Primary Assistant Principal Kristin Bowles was rehired on a four-year contract.

Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott was rehired on a five-year contract.

Karla Brown was rehired on a five-year contract as the Special Education Coordinator.

Michael Barnett was rehired on a five-year contract as the Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Federal Programs.

Dean Harris was rehired on a five-year contract as the Director of Transportation.

Chrissy Musser was rehired on a five-year contract as the Food Service Director.

Kevin Musser was rehired on a two-year contract at the events and activities director.

In other personnel matters, the board approved the transfer of Tonja Radcliffe from four hour cook to full-time cook at Meigs High School, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

John Sharp was rehired on a one-year contract as a social studies teacher at Meigs Middle School.

Leslie Brooke Pauley was rehired as a Community and Family Liaison at Meigs Intermediate School on a one-year contract.

Danielle Polk was rehired on a three-year contract as a school psychologist.

Cathy Lentes was rehired on a four-year contract as a psychology assistant and Sonya Tarsoly on a four-year contract as a school psychologist.

The re-hiring of Shirley Miller, cook, and Michelle Burns, bus driver, on one year contracts were approved for the 2019-20 school year.

Two year contracts were approved for bus drivers Kyle Russell, Jayson Tillis, Shara Tucker and Beverly Vickers; custodians Lee Burnem, Gary King and Raschel Whobrey; cook Tara Reynolds; and superintendent’s secretary Ashlee Love.

Continuing contracts were approved for bus drivers Joey Ellis, Penny Hysell and Terry Rowe; custodians Melissa Priddy and Timmy Tillis; and cook Tammy Starcher.

LeaAnn King was hired as the head varsity volleyball coach for the 2019 season.

Alyssa Andrews was hired as the head varsity girls golf coach for the 2019 season.

Carrie Chancey and Donna Wolf were hired as summers school teachers at Meigs High School.

In other business, the board:

Accepted a $200 donation from Holzer Health Systems and placed the donation in the high school principal fund.

Approved revised permanent appropriations in the amount of $30,371,143.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at Meigs Elementary.