King Kat fishing tournament returns

GALLIPOLIS — Catfish anglers from several states will travel to the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers at Gallipolis for a King Kat Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2019 King Kat Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes.

Anglers fishing the May 11, 2019 event will be testing their catfishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. Opportunities for big catfish attract angers to this area often. They target both big blues and flatheads in the productive waters of these rivers.

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 or over 65 years of age. Early registration can be accomplished on the King Kat website at www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.

Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association (KKA). Membership is $30 for adults and $15 for spouse and youth memberships. Other membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website. Each membership will include a subscription to the official publication of the King Kat Association, one of the top catfishing fishing publications in the nation.

A pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Super 8, 321 Upper River Rd., Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Sign up will begin at 5 p.m.. The seminar and National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing starts at 7 p.m. local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those individuals not fishing the event are encouraged to attend and meet top catfish anglers from several different states.

The tournament weigh-in will be held on Saturday at Gallipolis City Park Boat Ramp, Gallipolis, OH 45631 beginning at 3 p.m. Interviews of the top five teams are conducted following the weigh-in.

Sponsor Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes all King Kat anglers and their guests to the area and hopes that they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions.

A free Catfish Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament. Sign up is Saturday morning at Bob Evans Farm Pond, Rio Grande.

The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 years old and younger. All participating children must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up is from 8 .a.m until 9 .a.m with fishing from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.. The fishing rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships presented by Outdoor Promotions. The scholarships are awarded annually at the Cabela’s King Kat Classic.

Cabela’s King Kat Classic Championship will be held November 01–02, 2019 on the on the Tennessee River (Wheeler Lake) in Decatur, Ala. The points race has been upgraded to $30,000 paid to the top 20 places. It features a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes based on competitors’ the top five finishes.

