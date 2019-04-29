POMEROY — A large crowd was on hand Saturday for the Meigs County Bicentennial Parade and Celebration.

The day began with Grand Marshal Governor Mike DeWine addressing the crowd at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment.

DeWine stated that he was happy to be able to be part of the county’s bicentennial celebration, calling Meigs County “one of the most beautiful places” in the state.

“The Bicentennial is a big deal and it is important for the Governor to come and help celebrate,” DeWine told the Sentinel.

DeWine presented a proclamation to the Meigs County Commissioners in honor of the county’s 200th birthday.

DeWine walked the parade route from the Pomeroy ball fields through Middleport, greeting those who were waiting along the parade route.

Numerous law enforcement officers and first responders took part in the parade, as well as many businesses, groups and organizations who decorated floats for the event.

Awards were presented to the winning floats during the ceremony after the parade.

Float winners were as follows: Commissioner Jimmy Will with the Meigs Flat Boat Co., first place; Hopewell Health Centers, second place; 4-H clubs, third place; Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society, fourth place; Village of Racine, fifth place; and Serenity House, sixth place. The fan favorite vote will take place on the Meigs County Bicentenial Facebook Page.

The main Bicentennial Ceremony was held next to the Meigs County Courthouse following the parade.

Speaking during the ceremony were Congressman Bill Johnson, State Representative Jay Edwards, and Commissioner Tim Ihle, who read a resolution from State Senator Frank Hoagland.

The time capsule which was buried during the 175th anniversary celebration in 1994 was unveiled as part of the ceremony. More on the time capsule will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Following the time capsule unveiling and the ceremony, a Civil War skirmish was held in downtown Pomeroy.

The river currents kept the planned water attack with sternwheel boats from taking place, but the Union and Confederate soldiers still battled in the streets and with the use of cannons from the Pomeroy Parking Lot and Mason Levy.

The skirmish was not a reenactment of an actual battle, but a short display by the reenactors leading up to the larger reenactment which was held on Sunday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Saturday concluded with music and vendors on the Pomeroy parking lot, as well as the Civil War Ball held at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment.

More on the time capsule unvveiling, as well as the reenactment and related activities on Sunday will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.