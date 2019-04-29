Six witnesses testify in Tucker trial

POMEROY — Six more witnesses testified on Monday as part of the trial against former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker. That brings the total to 19 witnesses over the six-day trial, to date, including at least 11 alleged victims.

Tucker, 56, is facing 31 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge as part of two indictments in 2018 and 2019. Many of the charges relate to the alleged inappropriate actions with women he supervised as part of his jobs as a probation officer and corrections officer.

Charges against Tucker include six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; eight counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; six counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Two of the alleged victims in the case testified on Monday. Both women alleged that Tucker had touched them while they were completing community service work at the Meigs County Courthouse during their time on probation. They stated that the incidents made them uncomfortable.

Unlike many of those who testified last week, both women stated that they had reported the incidents previously to law enforcement.

Major Scott Trussell confirmed during his testimony that a request from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office had been made to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in 2015 regarding the allegations of the two women.

Trussell further testified that a second request for investigation had been made to BCI in November 2017 after a woman made a report to the Mason County Day Report Center.

The case worker from the Mason County Day Report Center also testified on Monday regarding having reported the information which was told to her by one of the victims. She stated that she had reported the information to Major Trussell, with the alleged victim then meeting with a BCI Agent at the Day Report Center.

Todd Weaver, a Probation Officer in Pike County, also testified about receiving information regarding an allegation against Tucker from a woman whom he supervised.

As previously reported, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with the state calling additional witnesses.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

