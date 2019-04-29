OSHP announces upcoming checkpoint

GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced recently that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make travel arrangements before drinking. Troopers say don’t let other lives be lost for the “senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

Operation support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.

