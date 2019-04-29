Scenes from Saturday’s Bicentennial Celebration

Young reenactors salute during the National Anthem on Saturday at the Meigs County Bicentennial Ceremony.

A large crowd was gathered on Saturday for the Meigs County Bicentennial Ceremony.

State Rep. Jay Edwards speaks as part of the Meigs County Bicentennial Ceremony.

A cannon was set up on the Pomeroy parking lot as part of the skirmish during the Bicentennial celebration.

Union soldiers protected the courthouse as part of the skirmish on Saturday in Pomeroy.

Young reenactors flee as the Confederate soldiers approach.

Bicentennial Ambassadors are pictured with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during Saturday’s Bicentennial Celebration. Pictured from left are Cooper Schagel, Mattison Finlaw, DeWine, Brielle Newland, and Grant Adams.