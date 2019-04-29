April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Meigs County Commissioners recently approved a proclamation in honor of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. According to the proclamation, 494 child abuse and neglect reports were taken in 2018 by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services, Children Services Division. The Commissioners were joined by staff from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Children Services Division and the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office for the proclamation.

