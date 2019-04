The 2019 Eastern High School Prom King and Queen were crowned on Saturday evening during the prom held at the school. The 2019 Eastern High School Prom Queen is Alexus Metheney and the 2019 Eastern High School Prom King is Dylan Creath.

