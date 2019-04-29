Southern approves contracts; recognizes students

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education recognized the STORM Students of the Month, as well as approving numerous contract renewals during the April meeting.

STORM Students of the Month for April were second grade students Greyson Duvall and fourth grade student Edie Templeton.

In personnel matters, contract renewals were approved as follows:

Two year contracts were approved for classified staff Jonna Turley, Jenny Hendrix and Ted Woods.

A one year contract was approved for district Federal Programs Director and Food Service Director Scott Wolfe.

One year contracts were approved for the 2019-20 school year for Paul Dailey, Wyatt Jarrell, Tim Prange, Lindsay Thomas, Garrett Hall, Jordan Pickens, Audra Wilkinson nd Katie Ash.

Two year contracts were approved for Heather Dailey-Johnson, Russ Fields, Olivia Hawley and Amanda Rinaldi.

Three year contracts were approved for Leslie Dunfee, Sharon Gantt, Megan Hendrix, Calee Pickens and Kevin Porter.

A five year contract was approved for Kyle Wickline.

A continuing contract was approved for Adam Phillips.

In other personnel matters, the transfer of Beth Bay was approved to the Primary Intervention Specialist position.

FMLA leave was approved for Greg Nease.

Rebecca Zuspan was approved as a substitute teacher.

The non-renewal of Jordan Huddleston at the end of the school year was approved as her position has been a long-term substitute position.

In other business, the board:

Approved continued membership in the OHSAA.

Approved the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Approved acceptance of a grant in the amount of $29,934 from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. This is the School Safety and Security Grant and is the be used to update indoor and outdoor security surveillance.

Approved revised permanent appropriations in the amount of $12,637,891.19.

Approved payment in the amount of $2,160 to Spencer Enterprises Inc. for E-rate consulting services.

Accepted a $500 donation from Pepsi.

Approved a Master Service Agreement Core Services (Schedule I) with Meta Solutions for fiscal year 20 in the amount of $12,411.75 and (Schedule II) in the amount of $500. Services include Student Information Services Support (Infinite Campus, PowerSchool and ProgressBook), EMIS Supports, Fiscal Support for State Software, Membership to META’s Purchasing Cooperative, and Content Filtering.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 28 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

STORM Students of the Month Greyson Duvall and Edie Templeton. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-STORM-April_ne201942493335717.jpeg STORM Students of the Month Greyson Duvall and Edie Templeton. Courtesy photo