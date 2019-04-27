Meigs County Celebrates

POMEROY/MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs County Bicentennial Parade made its way through Pomeroy and Middleport on Saturday morning as part of the Bicentennial Weekend Celebration.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine served as the Grand Marshal for the parade, which included approximately 20 floats, plus other vehicles and walking units.

The celebration continues throughout the day on Saturday with the unveiling of the time capsule and the placement of the new one near the Meigs County Courthouse, as well as live entertainment and vendors on the Pomeroy parking lot.

The final portion of the Bicentennial Weekend Celebration will take place on Sunday afternoon at the Meigs County Fairgrounds with a Civil War reenactment and educational event.

Additional coverage of the weekend’s events will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

The Chester Shade Historical Association had a replica of the Chester Courthouse on the float. Commissioner Jimmy Will and Commissioner Tim Ihle were on a float designed as the Meigs Flat Boat Co. Will's float took first place in the parade. The Drew Webster Post of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary float was about celebrating our heritage. Bicentennial Ambassadors Cooper Schagel and Brielle Newland are pictured riding in the parade. Bicentennial Ambassadors Mattison Finlaw and Grant Adams took part in the parade on Saturday. The colors were presented by the American Legion. One of the floats was decorated as a birthday cake. Howard Mullens drove the old police cruiser in the parade. Several horses were part of the Bicentennial parade. Three of Meigs County's Centennial Ladies were part of the parade. They included Elva Dean Barnitz, Mack Leighton and Evelyn Elnora Might. Governor Mike DeWine was the Grand Marshal for the parade.