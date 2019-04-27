Meigs Grange holds banquet

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual Meigs County Grange banquet was held recently at the Meigs High School Cafeteria. Grangers from not only Meigs County but some throughout the state were in attendance. Charles Yost, Meigs County Pomona Grange Master, welcomed those in attendance.

Olivia Yost led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jan Macomber gave the invocation. The speaker for the evening was Mrs. Sue Roy, Ohio State Grange Master. She spoke on recent changes in the Grange. She was accompanied by her husband.

Patty Dyer, Meigs County Deputy State Master, introduced the Grange honored guests which included Steve and Jennifer Shiltz of Miami County, Ohio youth directors; Brent Dennis, of Licking County, assistant youth director; Opal Dyer, Ohio State Grange Jr. deputy; Hope Schiltz, Ohio State Grange female ambassador; and Crockett Dennis of Licking County, Ohio State Jr. Grange prince. Crockett is the grandson of Keith and Emma Ashley of Rock Springs.

Charles Yost then introduced the Meigs County Pomona Grange officers followed by the subordinate Grange masters, which included himself as master of Racine Grange; Kim Grueser, master of Hemlock Grange, and Patty Dyer as master of Star Grange. Opal Dyer then introduced the county officials in attendance.

Special honors were given to Ray Midkiff, who was named by the National Grange at its national convention as the outstanding firefighter in the nation. He was active in both Salem Center and Wilkesville Fire Departments having served as chief.

Emma Ashley, Pomona lecturer, chaired the banquet. Linda Montgomery and the Junior Grangers passed out the door prizes for the event.

Submitted by Keith Ashley.