Meigs Farmers Market to open June 1

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers Market will officially open on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. in the Pomeroy parking lot.

The market will run every Saturday morning through Oct. 31 for the 2019 season.

Applications are now being accepted for vendors on their website, where you can also find information about the board and manager. Vendors can either be farmers or producers. The board defines ‘farmers’ as “a person or an organization that raises their own agricultural products locally.” A ‘producer’ is defined as “a person or an organization that uses some locally grown ingredients and locally processes those ingredients into finished products.”

“Everything that gets sold will have to be plant or food based,” said Ciara Martin, the health department’s Creating Healthy Communities Program Director. “But we are going to have forms of entertainment. So if local musicians want to come and play, we’re not going to deny that.”

Cost for vendors will be a total of $125 for the membership fee and a 16 feet by 10 feet stall per season.

The board hired Chris Hamm as the market manager. The board members are Laura Grueser, Sam Rife, Dixie Hawthorne, Maureen Burns and Alyssa Webb.

Martin said community members can support the farmers market by becoming associate members. Plans for associate members are $100 or $150 to have promotion and advertising on the market’s website and banners.

For more information, visit the Meigs County Farmers Market booth at the Bicentennial celebration in the Pomeroy parking lot on Saturday, April 27. You can also visit the website, https://meigscountyfarmersmarket.com/, for vendor applications, contacts, and more information.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

