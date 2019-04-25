National Day of Prayer set for May 2

POMEROY — Meigs County’s National Day of Prayer events will begin on Sunday, with the main ceremony set for Thursday, May 2 on the Meigs County Courthouse steps.

The Meigs County Commissioners approved a proclamation during last week’s regular meeting which read as follows:

Our Nation’s motto “In God We Trust” was not chosen lightly. It reflects a basic recognition that there is a divine authority in the universe to which this Nationa owes homage. Throughout our history Americans have put their faith in God and no one can doubt that we have been blessed for it. The earliest settlers of this land came in search of religious freedom. Landing on a desolate shoreline, they established a spiritual foundation that has served us ever since.

It was the hard work of our people, the freedom they enjoyed and their faith in God that built this country and made it the envy of the world. In all of our great cities and towns evidence of the faith of our people is found: houses of worship of every denomination are among the oldest structures.

Prayer is today as powerful a force in our Nation as it has ever been. We as a Nation should never forget this source of strength. And while recognizing that the freedom to choose a Godly path is the essence of liberty, as a Nation we cannot but hope that more of our citizens would, through prayer, come into a closer relationship with their master.

Now, therefore, we, the Meigs County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, a day of Prayer in Meigs County. On this day we ask all who believe to join us in giving Thanks to Almighty God for the Blessings He has bestowed on our county and country. Let us as a county join together before God, fully aware of the trials that lie ahead and the need for divine guidance.

The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer is Love One Another, based on the verse Love one another just as I have loved you, John 13:34

The first event scheduled to be held in Meigs County is the circle the courthouse event at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Meigs County Courthouse. This is an event held to pray for county employees and officials.

The Bible reading on the Pomeroy parking lot will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 29-May 1. To sign up to read call 740-508-1327.

The main ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 on the steps of the Meigs County Courthouse.

New this year will be a prayer breakfast held at Trinity Congregational Church, at Second and Lynn Streets, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2. This is a new partnership between the church and the National Day of Prayer organizers.

In addition, signs will be posted on the walking paths in Pomeroy, Middleport and Racine for people to walk and pray from April 28 to May 2.

