Throwback Thursday: Time Capsule

A time capsule was buried in 1994 as part of the 175th anniversary of Meigs County. Pictured are Roy Holter and Leland Parker placing the time capsule at the Meigs County Courthouse. The time capsule is to be dug up this Saturday at noon as part of the Bicentennial Celebration. A new time capsule will be put in its place with items from 2019 to be dug up at a future time.

