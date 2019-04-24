The Siege returns May 17-19

POINT PLEASANT — The doors of Fort Randolph will be opening for the 20th annual Siege of Fort Randolph encampment and re-enactment during the weekend of May 17-19.

The weekend will feature demonstrations about frontier life skills in the Fort and nearby Indian Village, as well as the outdoor drama about the siege on Saturday. Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), shared guests will come to find a few new features this year as well.

During mid-day on Saturday, the colonial skits will be new to those visiting the Fort. One skit will be featuring the activities of an indentured servant and the other will be featuring a colonial wedding. Past skits have included the happenings during a magistrate court trial as well as a skit showing trades between the colonials and the Native Americans.

When the doors of the Fort open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m., guests will be able to mingle with the reenactors. The reenactors will be in authentic clothing with real props, and live in the same way frontiersman did in the 1700’s. The reenactors will remain in character all day long. Guests will even be able to take a picture with the reenactors as a memento to take home with them.

At 2 p.m., the popular event of the weekend “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk” will take place which portrays the historical death of Cornstalk which took place after the Battle of Point Pleasant. The outdoor drama goes in and out of the fort, spectators move with the action.

All throughout the weekend, the store will be open and period attire will be on sale for purchase should any patron be interested in dressing as those in the 18th century did.

Refreshments will also be available including hot dogs, chips, and drinks. The food is free with a donation and drinks have a small charge.

The complete itinerary for the weekend’s events regarding the siege is as follows: Friday, May 18, school tours, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., gates close at 5 p.m. that day. Saturday, May 19, demonstrations from 9 a.m. – noon, trade blanket shopping, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., flag raising ceremony, 10 a.m., fort welcome and Indian trade, 11 a.m., colonial skits, 12:30 p.m., “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk,” outdoor drama, 2 p.m., running of the gauntlet at the Indian Village, 3 p.m., auction, 4 p.m., gates close at 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, gates open at 9 a.m., church services, 10 a.m., gates close at 2 p.m. Cost of admission is $3, children six and under are free.

Cromley shared he hopes to see many familiar faces from the community out and about during the Siege weekend, though many out-of-town visitors come to this event, he would like to see more Point Pleasant residents represented.

Following the weekend of the Siege of Fort Randolph, every weekend until the annual Mothman Festival is held in September, the Fort will be open to the public, Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. A host will be at the Fort to show guests around.

The reenactors take on the lives of their characters the entire weekend they stay at Fort Randolph. Pictured is a Native American re-enactor making a fire. Pictured is a scene from a past Siege of Fort Randolph during the outdoor drama. In this portion of the drama muskets are being fired by the colonials. The Fort is filled with guests when it is time for the annual outdoor drama "The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk." This event keeps the audience on their toes. Native American reenactors are pictured from a past outdoor drama during the Siege of Fort Randolph taking cover from the gunfire.

Fort Randolph to reopen for season

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

