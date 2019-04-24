Eastern prom to be held Saturday

The Eastern High School prom will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Eastern High School. The prom royalty will be announced during prom on Saturday evening. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Queen Candidates Shelby Carter, Alexus Metheney, Lillian Marcinko, Natasha Graham; (back row, left to right) King Candidates Sharp Facemyer, Dylan Creath, Dustan McBenge, and Jacob Barrett.

The Eastern High School prom will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Eastern High School. The prom royalty will be announced during prom on Saturday evening. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Queen Candidates Shelby Carter, Alexus Metheney, Lillian Marcinko, Natasha Graham; (back row, left to right) King Candidates Sharp Facemyer, Dylan Creath, Dustan McBenge, and Jacob Barrett.