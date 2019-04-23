A colorful run for fun

RACINE — The Southern Local Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held their third annual Color Run on Saturday morning.
All proceeds from the event go to maintain and expand the playground at the school. After the first year, the PTO was able to purchase new playground equipment for the school. They have also been able to purchase shade structures and donate rubber mulch for the playground.
Heather Dailey-Johnson is the kindergarten through eighth grade physical education teacher and the organizer of the event. Dailey-Johnson said there are no specific plans for the money raised in this years event.
“We just kind of figure out as we go for what needs done and what needs replaced,” Dailey-Johnson said.
During the Color Run, volunteers throw a cornstarch-based color on the runners and walkers. The color does come out of your clothing, but Dailey-Johnson said you can opt to set your shirt to make the color stain the white fabric.
“If you’ve never experienced anything like that it’s a lot of fun,” Dailey-Johnson said.
At this time, the PTO plans to continue the Color Run next year and they hope to see it grow.
Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.