A colorful run for fun

RACINE — The Southern Local Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held their third annual Color Run on Saturday morning.

All proceeds from the event go to maintain and expand the playground at the school. After the first year, the PTO was able to purchase new playground equipment for the school. They have also been able to purchase shade structures and donate rubber mulch for the playground.

Heather Dailey-Johnson is the kindergarten through eighth grade physical education teacher and the organizer of the event. Dailey-Johnson said there are no specific plans for the money raised in this years event.

“We just kind of figure out as we go for what needs done and what needs replaced,” Dailey-Johnson said.

During the Color Run, volunteers throw a cornstarch-based color on the runners and walkers. The color does come out of your clothing, but Dailey-Johnson said you can opt to set your shirt to make the color stain the white fabric.

“If you’ve never experienced anything like that it’s a lot of fun,” Dailey-Johnson said.

At this time, the PTO plans to continue the Color Run next year and they hope to see it grow.

Participants received their first splash of color before beginning the race on Saturday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-Color-Run-1_ne2019422203132165.jpg Participants received their first splash of color before beginning the race on Saturday morning. As runners made their way along the course they were coated with colors. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-Color-Run-2_ne2019422203134465.jpg As runners made their way along the course they were coated with colors. Participants received their first splash of color before beginning the race on Saturday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-Color-Run-3_ne201942220313748.jpg Participants received their first splash of color before beginning the race on Saturday morning. Participants received their first splash of color before beginning the race on Saturday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-Color-Run-4_ne2019422203138847.jpg Participants received their first splash of color before beginning the race on Saturday morning. A splash of pink was one of the colors for the runners. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-Color-Run-5_ne201942220314175.jpg A splash of pink was one of the colors for the runners. Runners made their way through colors including pink, as seen here. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-Color-Run-6_ne2019422203143644.jpg Runners made their way through colors including pink, as seen here.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.