Chester Courthouse was completed in 1823 and the adjacent Academy followed in 1839. Officially listed on the U.S National Register of Historic Places as the Old Meigs County Courthouse, it is Ohio’s oldest surviving building constructed as a courthouse.

POMEROY — “Township Tales and Tidbits” will highlight this year’s Chester Shade Historical Association’s Annual Benefit Dinner on Friday, April 26.

The Meigs County Bicentennial Weekend kickoff begins with dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Meigs Local High School Cafetria, 42091 Pomeroy Pike. The Civil War style menu includes entrees and desserts celebrating the County’s rich cultural heritage. Guests will enjoy homemade chicken and noodles, chunky beef stew, campfire beans, and cast-iron skillet cornbread along with a variety side dishes and assorted desserts.

This annual event ordinarily consists of dinner and an auction, but in keeping with a Bicentennial theme, CSHA is instead presenting a tribute to the 12 townships that make up Meigs County. A representative will present “Township Tales and Tidbits” for their respective region.

Maps and photographs will be on display, and guests are encouraged to exchange their own “Township Tales and Tidbits”. Other activities include “Made in Meigs County” basket raffle, 50/50 drawing, pie auction, and door prizes.

Civil War soldier re-enactors participating in an afternoon event at the Meigs County Fairgrounds for students of area schools plan to attend the banquet, and will conclude the evenings event, with the firing of cannons.

“This should be an enjoyable and fun evening, learning about a piece of Meigs County’s past from each sector, “said CSHA President Dan Will. “At the same time, guests are helping to support the continued operation of the Chester Shade Historical Association, the “keepers” of the restored Chester Courthouse, Museum and Academy.”

CSHA volunteers work tirelessly to promote and maintain Chester Courthouse and Chester Academy, and to offer education programs throughout the year; all proceeds from the Banquet and CSHA souvenirs are used to support these endeavors.

Meigs County’s 12 townships will be highlighted during the Chester Shade Historical Association dinner on Friday evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_Meigs-County-Map1_ne2019423132158727.jpg Meigs County’s 12 townships will be highlighted during the Chester Shade Historical Association dinner on Friday evening.

Annual Chester Shade Dinner to highlight history of county

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Chester Courthouse was completed in 1823 and the adjacent Academy followed in 1839. Officially listed on the U.S National Register of Historic Places as the Old Meigs County Courthouse, it is Ohio’s oldest surviving building constructed as a courthouse.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.