Middleport Council approves insurance, purchase

MIDDLEPORT—The Middleport Village Council renewed insurance and approved purchases during their meeting on Monday evening.

Council approved to renew the property and liability insurance. The plan will be with the same company and will cost the village less money than the same coverage cost last year. Council also renewed the employee health insurance plan. They chose the same company, but the rate increased 9.67 percent. The Village of Middleport pays for 100 percent of the premium for all employees health insurance.

Council approved to purchase a new Gravely mower for the village. The mower will cost more than $9,000 and will be purchased on a zero percent interest finance plan.

Council also approved to rent two portable bathrooms — one for Dave Diles Park and one for General Hartinger Park. The cost of two portable bathrooms is $140 per month.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall said Middleport Hill will be closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to survey the slip.

Council agreed to endorse the National Day of Prayer on May 2.

Woodall responded to complaints about the refuse pick up. He has reminded G&M Sanitation that there is no limit on how many bags a resident places on the curb.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

