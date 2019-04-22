Posted on by

Tuppers Plains Fire Department Egg Hunt


Kids of all ages were on the hunt Saturday at the annual Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt.

Eggs were scattered in the grass around the baseball fields.


Kids gathered dozens of candy-filled eggs during the hunt.


Kids looked for the perfect egg to fill their buckets.


Approximately 1,200 eggs were scattered for children to find on Saturday.


The younger children were assisted by their parents on the hunt for eggs.


