Finding the Golden Egg

It was a team effort to find The Daily Sentinel’s 2019 Golden Egg. Around 6 a.m. on Thursday (the first day of their spring break), members of the Meigs High School Baseball team went on the hunt for the golden egg. After searching village entrances around the county, team member Matt Gilkey located the egg at one of the entrances to Middleport, hidden in a bush on Thursday afternoon. Team members are pictured at Thursday’s game with Gilkey in the front row holding the egg.

