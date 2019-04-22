TPVFD hosts egg hunt

Kids of all ages were on the hunt for the perfect Easter Egg on Saturday at the annual Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt was held at the Tuppers Plains Ballfields. Kids found candy filled eggs, as well as receiving some larger prizes after the hunt. The Easter Bunny, dressed in partial fire gear event joined in on the hunt. For more photos from Saturday’s hunt see inside today’s edition.

