Jury selection to continue in case against former corrections officer

POMEROY — Jury selection will continue into a second day in the trial of a former corrections and probation officer.

Larry Tucker, 56, of Pomeroy, is charged with 31 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge from two cases which were indicted in 2018 and 2019.

Dozens of people packed the Meigs County Common Pleas Courtroom early Monday morning as jury selection was to begin in the case. By 10:20 a.m., jurors were told to take an early lunch and return at 12:30 p.m.

Once returning for the afternoon, the voir dire process began with the first 12 possible jurors taking questions from Judge Linton Lewis, Prosecutor Angela Canepa and Public Defender Kirk McVay.

Four potential jurors were dismissed throughout the day, with all others set to return on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. as the process continues.

Tucker, who was corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and a probation officer and bailiff for Meigs County Common Pleas Court, was initially indicted by a Meigs County Grand Jury on May 3, 2018.

Charges in the initial indictment include: six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

A second indictment followed on Jan. 9, 2019. The second indictment was for two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies, along with fourth-degree felony charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery.

As previously reported, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Each sexual battery charge and kidnapping charge carries a sexual violent predator specification. The six kidnapping charges also carry specifications alleging that the crimes were committed with sexual motivation.

The two separate cases were joined together following a motion by the prosecution following the filing of the second indictment.

Tucker has pleaded innocent to all charges in the case.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

