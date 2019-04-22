For The Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Feb. 25

Deputies drove to South Carolina to pick up a prisoner that was arrested on an indictment out of the Common Pleas Court.

Feb. 27

One inmate was transported from prison to court for a hearing and back to prison.

March 4

Deputies transported one male inmate from SEORJ to court and back to SEORJ.

Deputies registered one sex offender.

March 5

Deputies arrested one subject on a County Court warrant.

Deputies responded to Pine Grove Road in Racine due to a complaint of a protection order violation. The caller advised that his wife had been arrested for domestic violence the previous week and had been released on bond. After speaking with the caller, it was determined that there was no protection order in placer. However, the court had imposed a no contact order as a condition of the bond. Therefore, this incident was recorded and reported to the prosecuting attorney’s office for further action.

March 6

Deputies transported one male inmate from Noble Correctional Institution to the Meigs County Jail for court and then back to Noble Correctional.

March 7

Deputies responded to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway on State Route 124. Deputies deployed flares and remained at the scene until a service truck arrived to assist the disabled vehicle.

Deputies attempted to serve papers at three separate addresses.

Deputies located a subject with a warrant out of Athens County. Deputy Leggett then transported the subject to the county line and the prisoner was transferred to the custody of OSP.

March 11

Deputies responded to Meigs High School at the request of the administration in reference to an unruly juvenile at in-school suspension. Deputies removed the juvenile, he was taken to the Sheriff’s Office, parents were notified, and charges were filed with juvenile court.

Deputies registered three sex offenders.

March 12

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 7 near the Sunoco station. The vehicle had stalled, he was able to get the vehicle running and back on the road.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 7 near Eastern Local. The vehicle had run out of fuel. The operator contacted a family member to bring her gas. Deputy Martin assisted her getting the vehicle off the roadway until they could arrive.

March 14

Deputy Martin received a call from Meigs Middle School Assistant Principal Dave Deem in reference to unruly juveniles on a bus on State Route 124 near Langsville. Once on scene, Deputy Martin was advised by Transportation Director Dean Harris there were two juveniles involved in the disturbance. Harris went on to state in addition to using profane language at the bus driver one of the students refused to exit the bus when told to do so by himself. Deputy Martin removed both juveniles, took them to the Sheriff’s Office, parents were notified, and charges were filed with juvenile court.

Deputies registered two sex offenders.

March 15

Deputies were dispatched to State Route 7 near State Route 143 to remove debris from the roadway.

Deputies were dispatched to State Route 7 near Bradbury Road to put down an injured deer.

March 18

Deputies transported one male inmate from Noble Correctional to court and back to Noble Correctional.

Deputies responded to Hutton Road due to reports of an individual threatening to harm himself. On arrival deputies were able to speak with the subject and ensure that this report was unfounded. No further action.

March 19

Deputies attempted to serve three subpoenas.

Deputies acting on the request of the U.S. Marshal service, responded to an address on State Route 124 in Reedsville to attempt to locate an offender at large. However, deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

Deputies processed 16 applications for concealed carry permits.

Deputies registered one sex offender.

March 20

Deputies transported one female from the Monroe County Jail, one male from the Noble County Jail, and one male from the Washington County Jail to court.

Deputies responded along with Emergency Medical Service personnel, to an address on Rowe Road in Racine due to a medical alert. This report was discovered to be unfounded, likely due to a malfunction with the medical alert equipment.

Acting on a tip called into the Sheriff’s Office, deputies, with the assistance of Rutland PD Middleport PD and OSHP, responded to the area of State Route 7 near the TNT gas station at Story’s Run Road. The caller stated that they had witnessed a green Chevrolet pick-up truck at the TNT gas station with what appeared to be a corpse in the bed of the truck. After a thorough search of the area deputies were unable to locate any vehicle matching that description. Deputies then reviewed camera footage at the TNT gas station, however, were unable to identify any vehicles matching this description on camera footage. This case remains under investigation.

Deputies registered two sex offenders.

March 21

Deputies responded to a call for assistance at the Arbors of Pomeroy due to a male patient with an altered mental status displaying combative behavior. Upon arrival the patient agreed to cooperate and was transported to by Meigs EMS. No further action.

Acting on an anonymous tip, deputies with the assistance of Pomeroy PD, responded to an address on Point Lane in Pomeroy. The caller stated that a known offender at large, Michael Runyon, was staying at this address. Deputies were ultimately able to take Runyon into custody without incident.

Deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from West Virginia at the park and ride near the Meigs County High school. The vehicle was recovered and towed. This case remains under investigation.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 33 at the rest area. The operator was repairing the vehicle and the vehicle was off the roadway.

Deputies received a call from Meigs Middle School advising a student was reported not getting off his school bus at home by his mother. The bus driver was contacted, it was verified the student did not get on the bus after school. All local law enforcement agencies began looking for the missing juvenile while doing so the juvenile’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office to advise the juvenile arrived home safely. Deputies followed up with the juvenile and his mother at their home, the juvenile was counseled on his behavior.

March 22

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Charles Chancey Road, a verbal warning for speed in a school zone was issued.

Deputies transported a juvenile from Southern High School to O’Bleness for a mental evaluation.

April 1

Deputies transported one male inmate from Noble Correctional to court and back.

Meigs County Deputy was dispatched to Go Mart in Tuppers Plains due to a call from EMS advising they were in route to a report of a possible overdose. Upon arrival the Deputy spoke with the individual after emergency personnel evaluated him. The subject gave permission to search the vehicle resulting in the discovery of multiple drug abuse instruments. This case remains under investigation.

A Meigs County Deputy was dispatched to Go Mart in Tuppers Plains for a report of shoplifting. This case remains under investigation.

April 2

Deputies transported two male inmates from Belmont Correctional to court and back.

Deputies transported one male inmate from the Meigs County Jail to the Middleport Jail.

April 3

Deputies transported one female and two male inmates to the Crawford County Jail.

April 4

Deputies transported one female inmate from the Monroe County Jail to court.

Deputies transported one male inmate from the Middleport jail to court and back to the Middleport Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to North 3rd Street, Racine in reference to a possible domestic dispute involving a mother and her two adult daughters. After on scene, this report was taken by Racine Police Department.

April 8

Deputies registered four sex offenders and one arsonist.

Deputies are investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a residence on Woodyard Road. Several antique items such as pictures of past Presidents, an old chest, vases and dinnerware, and various other items were reported missing. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 740-992-3371.

Deputies took in two applications for concealed carry permits.

Deputies transported one male inmate from the Washington County Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies responded to the TNT Pit stop on State Route 7 due to a complaint of a vehicle parked blocking the air compressor with a male inside the vehicle sleeping. On arrival Deputy Leggett contacted the individual who gave consent to search the vehicle. However, no contraband was located, and the individual was asked to park elsewhere. No further action.

April 9

Deputies assisted Vinton County Children Services with locating an individual.

Deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Story’s Run Road and State Route 7 for failure to signal. The driver, Corbit Ratliff was found to be driving on a suspended license. Ratliff was cited for driving under suspension. No further action.

While on Story’s Run Road deputies noticed an individual riding a bicycle who was known to have an outstanding warrant on an indictment. He was placed in custody and transported to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 33 at State Route 681. The vehicle operator was given a verbal warning for speed.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 33 just north of State Route 681. The vehicle operator was given a verbal warning on yielding to emergency vehicles.

April 10

Deputies transported two females from jail to court and back again. Deputies also transported three other females and three males from different jails and returned them after their court hearings.

Deputies responded to a residence on Bigley Ridge after receiving a call about a man and woman outside arguing. When units arrived, the male had already left the residence and the female said it was just an argument, nothing physical. No further action required.

Deputies registered one sex offender.

Deputies took in two application for concealed carry permits.

Deputies served five court papers.