Two arrested on drug charges following search of Portland residence

PORTLAND — Two individuals were taken into custody last week following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Portland.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Tuesday, April 16, his office executed a search warrant at 31165 Ross Road in Portland. The search warrant stems from an ongoing investigation by Deputy Campbell and K9 Cheri into alleged drug trafficking coming from the residence.

Upon execution of the search warrant deputies took multiple subjects into custody in the front yard of the residence. One of the subjects who was identified as Randall Gale Nichols II, 33, of Portland allegedly attempted to throw multiple plastic baggies containing methamphetamine that were recovered by deputies after securing the individuals. The plastic baggies were reportedly numbered and packaged for distribution. Nichols was placed under arrest at that time for possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.

Deputies then turned their attention to another male subject that was standing with Nichols when deputies arrived on scene. Upon a search of the male, deputies allegedly located a plastic baggy also containing methamphetamine. The baggy was also numbered in the same manner as the baggies Randall Nichols reportedly threw on the ground. Deputies took Jeremiah J. Roush, 25, of Reedsville into custody for possession of methamphetamine. Upon a search of Roush’s vehicle, deputies reportedly located a plastic baggy containing 13 Oxycodone pills. Roush was also charged for aggravated possession of drugs.

After continuing a search of the property and residence, deputies located approximately 20 glass pipes, syringes, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia in the residence along with a small amount of cash. The Sheriff’s Office will consult with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office regarding charges on other individuals located at the residence. Randall Nichols and Jeremiah Roush are being housed at the Middleport Jail awaiting their initial appearance in court.

“This is yet another example of the hard work by my deputies to get this poison off of our streets” stated Sheriff Wood. “We will continue our mission here at the Sheriff’s Office and continue to fight for the citizens of this community to make it a safer place”.

Cash, drugs and other items were reportedly found during a search warrant at a residence in Portland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.18.19-news-release_ne2019422103435833.jpg Cash, drugs and other items were reportedly found during a search warrant at a residence in Portland. K9 Cheri is pictured with items located during a search of a residence in Portland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.18.19-news-release2_ne2019422103442362.jpg K9 Cheri is pictured with items located during a search of a residence in Portland.