Trial of former corrections officer to begin Monday

POMEROY — The trial of a former corrections and probation officer charged with multiple felony charges related to alleged inappropriate actions with women he was supervising is set to begin Monday.

Larry D. Tucker, 56, of Pomeroy, is charged with 31 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following two separate indictments returned in 2018 and 2019.

Tucker, who was corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and a probation officer and bailiff for Meigs County Common Pleas Court, was initially indicted by a Meigs County Grand Jury on May 3, 2018.

Charges in the initial indictment include: six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

A second indictment followed on Jan. 9, 2019. The second indictment was for two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies, along with fourth-degree felony charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery.

As previously reported, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Each sexual battery charge and kidnapping charge carries a sexual violent predator specification. The six kidnapping charges also carry specifications alleging that the crimes were committed with sexual motivation.

The two separate cases were joined together following a motion by the prosecution following the filing of the second indictment.

Tucker, who is represented by Public Defender Kirk McVay, has pleaded innocent to all charges.

The prosecution in the case is represented by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Earlier this week Canepa filed a motion for jury view as part of the trial. In the motion Canepa asks that the jury be permitted to view portions of the Meigs County Courthouse and the Middleport Jail where the alleged offenses reportedly took place to allow for the jury to better understand the layout of the alleged crime scenes. Judge Lewis granted the motion for jury view.

A previous ruling in the case regarding a motion to suppress found that the statement given by Tucker to a BCI agent was not obtained legally and therefore can not be used in the case.

A total of 48 subpoenas have been filed in recent weeks according to the case file.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Judge Linton Lewis has been assigned to hear the case.