Egg hunt fun

A crowd turned out for the Easter Egg Hunt at the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College Meigs Center earlier this week. A total of 55 kids hunted eggs on the lawn at the Meigs Center, as well as visited with the Easter Bunny. Kids collected bags full of candy-filled eggs during the event. Refreshments were provided to those in attendance and door prizes were given away.
A crowd turned out for the Easter Egg Hunt at the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College Meigs Center earlier this week. A total of 55 kids hunted eggs on the lawn at the Meigs Center, as well as visited with the Easter Bunny. Kids collected bags full of candy-filled eggs during the event. Refreshments were provided to those in attendance and door prizes were given away.