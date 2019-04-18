Egg hunt fun

A crowd turned out for the Easter Egg Hunt at the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College Meigs Center earlier this week. A total of 55 kids hunted eggs on the lawn at the Meigs Center, as well as visited with the Easter Bunny. Kids collected bags full of candy-filled eggs during the event. Refreshments were provided to those in attendance and door prizes were given away.

A crowd turned out for the Easter Egg Hunt at the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College Meigs Center earlier this week. A total of 55 kids hunted eggs on the lawn at the Meigs Center, as well as visited with the Easter Bunny. Kids collected bags full of candy-filled eggs during the event. Refreshments were provided to those in attendance and door prizes were given away. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.19-Rio-1_ne2019418152853295-1.jpg A crowd turned out for the Easter Egg Hunt at the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College Meigs Center earlier this week. A total of 55 kids hunted eggs on the lawn at the Meigs Center, as well as visited with the Easter Bunny. Kids collected bags full of candy-filled eggs during the event. Refreshments were provided to those in attendance and door prizes were given away. Courtesy photos https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.19-Rio-2_ne2019418152855904-1.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.19-Rio-3_ne201941815285936-1.jpg Courtesy photos