For the Record

Meigs County Probate Court

POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Miegs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Lacie Montoria Hawley and Sherry Lynn Johnson, both of Racine;

Brandon Scott Zahs and Julee Gale Marie Athey, both of Pomeroy;

Trevor Shea Mullins of Cheshire and Jody Paige Barnes of Pomeroy;

Cory James Michael Whitlatch of Middleport and Jessica Dawn Kinney of Gallipolis;

Tannar Riley Stewart Diehl and Kacie Denise Welsh, both of Syracuse;

Michael Eugene Cunningham and Karen Marie Burns, both of Pomeroy;

Kirtland Joe Stutler and Jasmine Nichole Kasler, both of Pomeroy;

Virgil P. Admas and Janetta R. Proffitt, both of Middleport;

Tyler Allen Franklin Madden and Shelby Kay McCourt, both of Middleport;

Gregory A. Stewart and Rebecca R. Wise, both of Racine;

Jeffrey Lee Mitchell and Terri Lynn Smith, both of Shade;

Terry Eugene Hysell and Shelia Carol Hysell, both of Pomeroy;

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Night Shift

March 18

Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Tuppers Plains area. The pursuit ended on State Route 681 near Reedsville. As a result of the pursuit, Kodie Murphy of Long Bottom was arrested and charged with Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

Deputies served five court papers.

Deputies performed one house check.

March 19

Deputies responded to a report of a basement being broken into in the Minersville area. The resident stated that nothing appeared to be missing and had no idea who it was that had been inside and did not wish for any further action.

Deputies responded to a shoplifting report at the Dollar General in Tuppers Plains. The investigation is pending.

Deputies served one court paper.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Spring Avenue in Pomeroy. The driver, Ashaia Westerfield of Columbus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Bowling Green, Ohio.

March 20

Deputies responded to the 124 Mart in reference to an unresponsive male in a vehicle in the parking lot. Meigs County EMS also responded and transported the male for medical treatment. No further law enforcement action was necessary.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Eagle Ridge Road. The vehicle was gone prior to arrival.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call on Whites Hill Road. After speaking with parties on scene it was determined that it was an argument over property and one party was moving out of the residence. That party left for the evening. No further action.

Deputies responded to Eagle Ridge in reference to a suspicious vehicle/person. Caller declined filing a report. No action.

Deputies checked the garage door on a local church that looked to be tampered with. After taking a closer look the damage appeared to be old. No action.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a West Virginia registration for a vehicle defect. After speaking with the driver, he admitted to having a suspended/revoked license. John Jones was issued a citation and the vehicle was released to a valid driver.

Deputy Perry was dispatched to Rocksprings Road in reference to a protection order being violated. When Deputy Perry arrived, the suspect Kyle Wolfe fled out the rear of the home. After speaking with the home owner, she stated that she wanted Kyle’s vehicle removed from the property as he parked it in front of her garage door, so a tow service was requested on her behalf. While the vehicle was being loaded Kyle returned to the home yelling and cursing and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, Kyle Wolfe was arrested on Violation of a Protection Order.

March 25

Deputies investigated multiple reports of threats coming from a Facebook account. Through the investigation a suspect was identified. William Clark, 19, of Racine was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Meigs County Court as part of the investigation. Further investigation is pending.

Deputies performed six house checks.

March 26

Deputies transported one inmate from the Monroe County Jail to the Middleport Jail.

Deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at the intersection of Wolfe Pen and Bunkerhill Church Roads. The vehicle was off the roadway and there was no damage. The vehicle owner already had a tow on the way. No further action.

Deputies performed four house check.

March 27

Deputies responded to the Chester Fire Department for a theft report. Information was taken and the investigation is pending.

Deputies responded with the Racine Marshall to a psychiatric emergency on Dudding Lane. The subject was calmed down and no further action was taken. The Racine Marshall is handling the case.

Deputies performed four house checks.

March 28

Deputies patrolled New Lima Road at the intersection of Happy Hollow Road in reference of a suspicious person in the early morning hours. No one was located.

April 8

Deputies responded to State Route 143 in reference to suspected trespassing. Upon investigation it was determined that the subjects had permission to be where they were.

Deputies transported one inmate from the Crawford County Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies transported prisoner John Hess to Washington County, and then took prisoner John Hill to Monroe County Jail for holding for a total of 336 miles.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a defect, a verbal warning was issued to the driver for the defect.

April 9

Deputies responded to a fight call on Old Portland Road. Upon arrival parties were separated and upon investigation none of the involved parties wanted to pursue the issue.

Deputies responded to Erwin Drive for a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival the suspect had already left. Charges are pending.

Deputies performed five house checks.

Deputies Transported prisoner William Mullins to Crawford County Jail for holding for a total of 356 miles.

Deputies Transported prisoners Michael Stewart and Sonya Stiffler to Meigs County from Crawford County Jail after dropping prisoner William Mullins off.

April 10

Deputies responded to Bigley Ridge Road in reference to a report of trespassing. The caller stated that a male was on his property and wanted him off his property. After speaking with the individual that lives at the property, they denied wanting to file a report. The man was located and told by Deputy Perry that they did not want him on or around the property and that if he returned, he would be charged with trespassing.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Route 7 near Chester for several marked lanes violations, the driver was checked for sobriety and passed. When asked about the several marked lanes violations she stated that the vehicles power steering was going bad and she had an appointment to get it fixed later in the week. The male passenger in the vehicle was found to have an active warrant out of Gallia County and he was arrested and transported to Middleport Jail where he was picked up by a Gallia County Unit.

Deputies responded to Dexter Road with Station 4 for a possible structure fire. It was cleared by the Fire Chief Danny Davis.

Deputies preformed four House Checks.

April 11

Deputies responded to State Route 124 just outside Syracuse for a domestic dispute. Upon investigation it was determined that nothing criminal had taken place and one party was already leaving.

Deputies responded to Broadway Street in Racine in reference to a window being broken on a residence. Investigation is pending.

Deputies responded with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to Bailey Run Road for a report of a suspect fleeing from OSP. The subject was located after a crash. The Highway Patrol is handling the case.

Deputies served 12 court papers.

Deputies performed four house checks.

Deputies responded to Bigley Ridge Road in reference to a possible domestic violence. The female told deputies that she was just in an argument that got out of hand with her boyfriend. She stated that nothing was physical and that she did not feel threatened. While speaking with he male, he denied wanting to press charges as well. When Deputies returned to their vehicles a car with no license plates drove by and was stopped. The driver was found to be suspended and issued a citation, the vehicle’s title wasn’t in his name nor was there a valid plate or insurance, the vehicle was towed. During this traffic stop Robert Dalton III, age 39, was riding an ATV up and down Bigley Ridge Road in front of deputies swerving side to side and running vehicles off the roadway. Deputies then were dispatched back to Bigley Ridge where Dalton was reportedly attempting to force the female into the wood line against her will. Dalton very aggressively came from behind a house and was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies conducted two traffic stops for speed on U.S. 33. In both stops the drivers were issued verbal warnings.

Deputies assisted OSP on a traffic stop on Locust Grove Road just off State Route 7, the female passenger Brittany Tolliver was found to have an active warrant out of Washington County. She signed a Rule 4 waiver of extradition and was transported directly to the Washington County Jail. No charges pending in Meigs County. The driver was issued a citation for driving under suspension.