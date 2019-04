This photo from the collection of Bob Graham shows a truck being loaded by a forklift at the Excelsior Salt Works in Pomeroy. For more on the salt mining history of the area see Jordan Pickens’ column in today’s edition.

This photo from the collection of Bob Graham shows a truck being loaded by a forklift at the Excelsior Salt Works in Pomeroy. For more on the salt mining history of the area see Jordan Pickens’ column in today’s edition.