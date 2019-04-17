For the record

Arrest reported

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports on April 16, deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office arrested Perry A. Smith, age 57, of Racine, for Aggravated Menacing, Discharging a Firearm over a Public Road or Highway and Using a Weapon while Intoxicated, after a neighbor’s report that Smith had allegedly been in front of their residence in his vehicle, reportedly yelling threats to them and squealing his vehicle tires. Smith then allegedly returned to his residence and began firing a weapon. The neighbors reported it seemed to them that he was firing toward their residence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Smith is currently being housed in the Middleport Jail pending his court appearance.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_1.5-Sentinel.jpg