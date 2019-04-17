A tax day chill-out

POMEROY — As part of the sixth annual National “Chill Out” Day, Kona Ice made a stop in Pomeroy on Monday afternoon.

Kona Ice hosts the National “Chill Out” Day each year on tax day.

“To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its sixth annual National ‘Chill Out’ Day,” stated a news release from the event.

Parking on Court Street, Kona Ice handed out free shaved ice to all who stopped by on Monday.

National “Chill Out” Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $60 million to the communities it serves, according to the release.