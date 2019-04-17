OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital to construct new medical office building in Athens

ATHENS — OhioHealth announced this week the plans to move forward with the construction of a new 30,000 square foot, two-story medical office building on the O’Bleness Hospital campus. The 11.3 million dollar project is expected to break ground in early fall of 2019 on the land situated between the hospital at 55 Hospital Drive and the OhioHealth Urgent Care Athens building at 265 West Union Street in Athens. The building is expected to be completed in late fall of 2020.

The new facility will become the home of current Athens-based OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College primary care practices, including those currently located at the Castrop Health Center, in Parks Hall and on Columbus Road and West Union Street in Athens. The facility will also serve as the home of an expanded Family Practice Residency and feature 5,000 square feet of additional space reserved to accommodate future growth. OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College specialty practices will remain in the Castrop Health Center, allowing both patients and providers easy access to the hospital and its services.

“Expanding our hospital campus allows us to simplify care for our communities and serve as a healthcare hub for the region,” said O’Bleness Hospital president Mark Seckinger. “The expanded campus will help our patients navigate through primary and specialty services and benefit from the convenience of having lab, imaging and pharmacy services located within walking distance of their physician offices. Our providers and associates will benefit from the ease of care coordination afforded by proximity to one another.”

The new medical office building is the latest in a series of recent investments OhioHealth has made to improve healthcare in the community. Over the past five years, the hospital has invested over 30 million dollars to support and enhance local healthcare services and facilities, including:

· A new cancer care and radiation oncology facility adjacent to the Castrop Health Center at the hospital campus,

· A newly designed state of the art intensive care unit at the hospital,

· The Nelsonville Health Center, which features primary, specialty and urgent care services under one roof in Nelsonville, and

· Numerous hospital facility improvements, including recent renovations to the Emergency Department.

“We’re so proud to make this investment in our region. As the planning for our new building progresses, we will begin requesting feedback from our associates and physicians as well as the community,” said Seckinger. “Input from the community is key—we want to make sure everyone is excited as we are, and that the facility truly meets the needs of those we serve.”