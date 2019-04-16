Name released in death investigation

GALLIPOLIS — The name of a man found dead Monday at a home in the 700-block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis was released by the Gallipolis Police Department Tuesday.

Tyrone Q. Powell, Jr., 33, of Gallipolis was discovered dead at the residence and his body has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continue.

GPD encourages anyone with information surrounding the event to call 740-446-1313 or the department’s tip line at 740-446-6020.

