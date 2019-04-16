Pomeroy hears water, park updates

POMEROY — Parks, houses falling in and water issues were among the items discussed during the Pomeroy Village Council meeting on Monday night.

A full meeting could not be held because there were only three council members in attendance — Brian Young, Maureen Hennessy, and Nick Michael. In order to conduct votes, four members have to be present. Despite not having a formal meeting, council, the mayor and residents were able to discuss issues n the village.

Mayor Don Anderson mentioned the water issues many in the village experienced Monday morning, including some having no water. Anderson said he does not think the village had a very good response to the issue. The pumps were not working, but they were cleaned and put back together, which resolved the problem. The village was placed on a 24-hour boil advisory after the water was turned back on.

Council discussed a grant they received through the Meigs County Health Department for playground updates to the Mechanic Street Park. Anderson said the basketball court will be modified. They are also waiting on a bid for parking and a handicap ramp. The grant will also cover smaller projects in the future for benches, drinking fountains, and a split rail fence.

Annie Chapman, a village resident, asked council if they would consider entering into the process to take over ownership of properties with houses that are falling in. Chapman said she has seen several houses with no windows, half burnt out and/or collapsed garages. Anderson said the village does not have the money to go through the process and the county has to set up a land bank, not the village. Chapman said she will go to the commissioners meeting to ask them about getting the process started.

“We’re not going to try, we’re going to do it,” Chapman said. “I cannot believe the condition of our village.”

Brenda Barnhart approached council about the upcoming National Day of Prayer on May 2. She asked the mayor to sign a proclamation to participate and announce a day of prayer in Pomeroy on that day.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

