GALLIPOLIS — According to a statement given by Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer Monday afternoon, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Gallipolis Police Department are currently investigating a death that occurred in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will bring further updates as events unfold.

Gallipolis Police Department investigates a death in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_0415191449a-1-.jpg Gallipolis Police Department investigates a death in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis. Dean Wright | OVP