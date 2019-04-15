FCFC looking for parent to serve on council

MEIGS COUNTY — Coming together to meet the needs of the children in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) is a team of parents and professionals, encompassing a variety of agencies and organizations, that provide services to families and children in Meigs County.

The Council is currently looking for a parent to become part of the team. Candidate must have a child who is receiving services from a member agency, but is not employed by an FCFC member agency.

Agencies represented include Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, Department of Job and Family Services, Health Recovery Services, Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Meigs County Health Department, Hopewell Health Centers, local school districts and many, many others.

The mission of the FCFC is to create a community, through collaborative services and programs, where children and families are valued and supported. The Council connects the dots to eliminate redundancy and bring resources together for planning, monitoring, and improving outcomes for families and children.

The Council meets every other month to coordinate services and programs for children and families.

If interested, please contact Kay Davis, FCFC President, at 740-992-6681 or kaydavismeigs@suddenlinkmail.com for more information. The Meigs County Family and Children First Council may be found online at https://meigsfcfc.weebly.com/

