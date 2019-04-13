Opening of London Pool still undecided

SYRACUSE — No decision was made Thursday evening by the Syracuse Village Council on whether or not to open the London Pool.

The pool was closed for the 2018 season due to structural concerns, after 40 years of operation.

Council approved to hire Ratliff Pool Center of Gallipolis to perform a pressure test to check for leaks in the pool lining, filter and water lines. The cost of the test is under $400. There is a cheaper option to fix the pool lining, but the village will need approval from the health department.

Fiscal officer Crystal Cottrill said last year the village was told the Fibre Tech coating was not applied correctly from the start, which is why it is chipping away. Mayor Eric Cunningham said they were originally told Fibre Tech was not the best for our area and climate, but it was all they could afford at the time.

Council approved the fire department to purchase a utility trailer and obtain a loan for $19,000 to buy a new ATV. The current ATV is being donated to the village street department. Council also agreed to pay around $2,400 for annual firetruck maintenance.

Fire Chief Bill Roush reminded attendees that burning in the village is not allowed, except for campfires. It is also illegal to burn between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman is searching for funding to purchase new water meters and a meter reading system. The project is estimated to cost $130,000, according to Hoffman.

In other business, the council unanimously approved to place a wheelchair accessible portable toilet in the ballfields.

Council President David Poole said within the next two weeks, the small ballfield fence will be replaced along with two sets of bleachers. The entire project is funded by a grant through the health department.

Council also approved to purchase mulch for the park for around $2,500.

The next Syracuse Village Council meeting will be held Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Hall.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

