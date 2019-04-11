Tennant hired as Meigs Football Coach

ROCKSPRINGS — David Tennant was hired as the Meigs Varsity Football Coach during Wednesday evening’s Meigs Local Board of Education meeting.

Tennant, who is the middle school physical education teacher, brings previous head coaching experience to his new position.

Tennant, who resides in Mason County, West Virginia, played college football at Ohio University, before going on to be the head coach at Eastern High School and Ripley (West Virginia) High School. He also served as an assistant coach at Ravenswood, Wahama and Ripley High Schools.

In his letter of interest submitted for the position, Tennant stated, “Football is my passion, and it has awarded me with opportunities that have helped shape me into the man I am today. I have been blessed with the opportunity to be named Head Coach of two High School Football Programs.”

After taking a brief time away from coaching, Tennant stated, “I have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to return to coaching.”

“The Meigs Head Coach position is interesting to me because of these main factors: It is close to home so my family can be part of the program, I work in the system so I’m around the players, phenomenal facilities, and an administration that understands the importance of athletics,” added the coach in his letter to the administration.

Tennant concluded, “I truly believe that if I take the reins to the Meigs Football Program we will building a program from the youth leagues up, be a dominant presence in the TVC, contend in the Ohio State Playoffs, and continue to be a source of pride for the entire community for years to come.”

In other personnel matters, the board:

Approved the re-hiring of the following certified personnel on one-year contracts: Meigs High School — Ryan Chapman, Mark Griffin, Erin Lisle, Garrett Riffle and Hannah Thompson; Middle School — Kimberly Barrett, Elizabeth Massie, Julie Randolph, David Tennant, Samantha Nance and Derek Miller; Intermediate School — Alyssa Andrews, Emily Baker, Tanisha McKinney, Kerry Nourse, Hayley Swartz, and Hannah Dailey; Primary School — Andrea Houck, Kimberly Wolfe, Danielle Eberts, Maggie Mace and Brenda Phalin.

Approved the re-hiring of the following certified personnel on three-year contracts: Meigs High School — Guy Bing and Patricia Bodimer; Intermediate School — Abby Rodriquez, Savannah Sahr nd Joey Waters; Primary School — Tina Kelley and David Waters.

Approved the re-hiring of the following certified personnel on five-year contracts: Meigs High School — Toney Dingess, Abby Harris, Janel Kennedy, Cara Kight, Tim Lawson, James Oliphant and BettyAnn Wolfe; Middle School — Kristi Powell, Charis Saber, Krista Sinclair and Jessica Welker; Intermediate School — Heidi DeLong and Shannon Korn; Primary School — Elizabeth Harrison, Erica Metts, Susan Miller and Amanda Tope.

Accepted the resignation, for retirement purposes, of Shelia Bevan, Title I Teacher at Meigs Intermediate, at the end of the current school year, along with allowing her to return on a one-year contract to her current position in accordance with the Meigs Local Teachers Association negotiated agreement.

Accepted the resignation, for retirement purposes, of Ron Hill, ED SPecial Education Teacher at Meigs High School, at the end of the current school year, along with allowing him to return on a one-year contract to her current position in accordance with the Meigs Local Teachers Association negotiated agreement.

Re-hired Carmen Manuel, seventh grade science teacher, on a one-year contract, per the Meigs Local Teachers Association retire/rehire provision.

Accepted the resignation of Carol Mahr as intermediate school librarian at the end of the current school year.

Hired David Tucker as a bus driver.

Hired Donna Wolf as a tutor for a home-bound high school student not to exceed five hours per week at a rate of $20 per hour.

Approved the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

In other business, the board:

Approved the 2019-20 school calendar with the school year to begin on Aug. 22.

Approved an overnight field trip request from Jeff Bissell, Denise Russo, Scott Brinker, Mark Griffin and Tom Cremeans, for the SkillsUSA students to attend the 2019 SkillsUSA Ohio Championship.

Approved an overnight field trip request from Hannah Thompson and Jennifer Dunn for FFA students to attend the Ohio State FFA Convention.

Authorized continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved the purchase of three scrubbers from Classic Solutions. Each costs $8,583.32 and comes with a three year parts warranty.

Approved an agreement with Meta Solutions for Schedule I services for 2019-20 in the amount of $29,011, and for Schedule II services in the amount of $8,022.80.

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting, financial report and bills as presented.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Meigs Elementary.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

