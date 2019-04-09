Middleport Council discusses unsightly properties

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council discussed clean-up efforts during their meeting Monday night.

Laurie Reed, a resident of Middleport, came to council to ask what can be done to clean up the village. She said streets, sidewalks and yards are dirty and unkept.

Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson said he fines people for having “unsightly” yards or houses. However, Hendrickson said people will pay their fines and then the property will go back to what it was by the next month. Hendrickson said he believes the issue is a lack of pride in the community.

Council members Brian Conde and Ben Reed, along with Mayor Sandy Iannarelli, said a new ordinance needs drafted to make stricter rules for clutter and “unsightly” residences of the village.

Councilman Ben Reed said before he will help to plan a “beautification day” for the village residents to clean-up the town.

In other business, Council President Emerson Heighton said to the council that Fiscal Officer Sue Baker would like to reduce her hours and salary from 35 hours per week to 33 hours per week. She asked that council would then allow assistant Ben See to work 10 to 15 hours per pay period. According to Baker, this would save the village money. Conde said he did not feel comfortable discussing the matter after just learning about Baker’s request. The issue was tabled until the next council meeting.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall said residents should have received the 2018 Consumer Confidence Report in the mail. The document contains the results of water testing. Woodall asked that everyone remember to report any chemical spills they see in the village.

Jail Administrator Mony Wood reminded council the jail inspection is scheduled for June. They will be doing repairs and hiring a nurse.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

