Federal disaster declaration approved for Meigs, Gallia

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced on Monday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Ohio to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding and landslides from Feb. 5-13, 2019.

Federal funding is available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, flooding, and landslides in Adams, Athens, Brown, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties.

The declaration from President Donald Trump comes less than a month after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in the same counties as a result of the damage from flooding in early February.

In issuing the declaration on March 11, Dewine stated, “Many of these counties were still recovering from last year’s severe flooding when they were hit hard yet again. This is a key step in getting these 20 counties the assistance they need.”

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures within the state.

Steven W. Johnson has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Johnson said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The following is a summary of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available as needed and warranted under President Donald J. Trump’s disaster declaration issued for the state of Ohio, according to FEMA.

Assistance for State and Affected Local Governments can include:

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance is available to state, and eligible tribal and local governments on a cost-sharing basis.

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities.

Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by state, tribal, and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters.

Information from FEMA.gov