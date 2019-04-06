Breaking new ground

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wound Care Center to be located in Gallipolis.

The center will be on the Gallipolis Campus next to the Holzer Center for Cancer Care and is expected to open at the end of this summer. It will will employ six full-time positions, excluding providers.

The center will offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

With its wound care center in Jackson that conitnues to grow, Holzer Health System was also seeing an increased need for similar services in Gallia county.

“We are excited to offer a new facility here on the Gallipolis campus that can provide the same level of care we’re providing in our Jackson facility,” said Michael R. Canady, MD, MBA, CPE, FACS, FAAPL, chief executive officer, Holzer Health System. “It’s a great day for Holzer and for the community. This facility is an investment to allow our patients to receive their care closer to home in the best way possible.”

Glenn Fisher, MD, is the medical director for Holzer Wound Care Center.

“Building this facility in Gallipolis is going to make it easier for patients with chronic wounds in the community to receive the care they need,” Fisher said. “It’s exciting to know we’re going to be able to fill that service need with excellent care.”

It is estimated chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an essential part of chronic wound treatment plans. The Wound Center staff will consist of a unique team of doctors, nurses, and therapists, all dedicated to healing chronic wounds.

According to a statement from Holzer Health System, “Holzer is always monitoring the needs of our communities and is able to build this facility to provide wound care service for our residents.”

