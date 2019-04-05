Stolen vehicle reported in Racine

RACINE — On Friday, April 5, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to Racine in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim who stated he stopped in to the Racine Service Center. When the vehicle’s owner returned to where he left his car, it was gone.

The vehicle is a 2003 Jeep Liberty, green in color, registration plate GCC9417. Vehicle is missing a grey fender flare on the driver’s side.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

