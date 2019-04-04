Eastern hosts math fair

REEDSVILLE — Eastern’s fifth and sixth grade students presented projects at their second annual math fair on Thursday morning.

Students, who have been working on their projects since January, presented them for judging in the gymnasium. According to sixth grade math teacher, Debbie Barber, awards will be given for gold, silver and bronze during the May awards assembly.

Along with judging, each student will do peer evaluations to critic other projects. Barber said this helps students to see where improvements can be made.

“You can see an increase in their skill set from last year,” Barber said of the sixth grade students who completed projects in fifth grade last year.

The math fair is mandatory for all students in Barber’s class along with Rebecca Otto’s fifth grade math class. Along with their grade from the judges, they will receive a grade to go toward their final class score.

“I like that they’re doing a project based learning,” Principal Bill Francis said. He credits Barber and Otto for helping the students to apply mathematical procedures, which can often be very abstract.

Students were able to view the math fair projects in the gymnasium on Thursday morning at Eastern Elementary. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.5-Eastern-1_ne20194414111196.jpg Students were able to view the math fair projects in the gymnasium on Thursday morning at Eastern Elementary. Kayla Hawthorne | Photo One project looked at square versus square root. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.5-Eastern-2_ne20194414114499.jpg One project looked at square versus square root. Kayla Hawthorne | Photo One student compared M&M colors as part of their math fair project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.5-Eastern-3_ne20194414118558.jpg One student compared M&M colors as part of their math fair project. Kayla Hawthorne | Photo For the math fair project, one student surveyed classmates on cats versus dogs. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.5-Eastern-4_ne20194414122764.jpg For the math fair project, one student surveyed classmates on cats versus dogs. Kayla Hawthorne | Photo

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.