Extravaganza set for Saturday

MIDDLEPORT — Mid-Valley Christian School (MVCS) will be hosting the 9th Annual Extravaganza on Saturday.

The Extravaganza is a family fun event that will take place on April 6 at Meigs Elementary from noon to 4 p.m. The Extravaganza includes hundreds of door prizes, activities for kids, games, face painting, concessions, vendors, and more.

MVCS has been in operation since 1985 as the only Christian School in Meigs County. MVCS offers Christian Education to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. As of the 2018-2019 school year, MVCS serves students from eight area school districts.

“MVCS would like to continue offering excellent education, a variety of extra-curricular activities, and teach students how to grow in the Lord, all while keeping tuition fees as low as possible for each family. In an effort to meet our mission, we hold fundraisers throughout each school year with the Extravaganza being our biggest,” stated administrator Jennifer McKinner in a news release.

This year we have approximately $7,000 worth of prizes to give away, plus Cancun gift cards valued at $699 each. Prizes include several items from local businesses.

“Without the support of businesses this event would not be possible, especially local businesses. I am overwhelmed by our community and their willingness to donate to help Mid-Valley Christian School,” stated McKinney.

“We have gift cards for 5 days and 4 night stay in Cancun to give away to the first 300 families that enter the Extravaganza courtesy Cancun Cards. Cancun Cards also provided us with a 5 night 4 day all-inclusive vacation at Hacienda Tres Trios for two adults and two children for a grand prize. Big Sandy will also be providing a prize as well,” stated McKinney.

Additionally, tickets to the following will be given as prizes: African Safari Wildlife Park; Kings Island; Creation Museum; Columbus Crew; Tecumseh; Pittsburg Children’s Museum; Cincinnati Reds; Cosi; Ohio State Fair; and Aha Hands On.

Other Events going on at the Extravaganza include, obstacle course and Nerf Gun Battle Maze from Meigs Inflatables; Games for kids; Face painting; Concessions; Vendors; Roary’s Quest; and the MVCS Praise and Worship team will sing a few songs.

McKinney explained the reasons why MVCS hosts fundraisers such as the Extravaganza.

“Our school is completely self-funded. We want to offer the lowest possible tuition rates to our families. Our tuition is half of what the average tuition for private school is in Ohio. In order to keep tuition cost low we have to have fundraisers throughout the year,” stated McKinney. “We fundraise to help families who want their child to attend MVCS but cannot afford to do so.”

For more information visit Mid-Valley Christian School on Facebook at facebook.com/MVCSLions.