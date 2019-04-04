Nominations sought for Jenco Awards

NELSONVILLE — Do you know someone in your community who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of others? Is there a visionary leader in your community you want to recognize? To honor people of all ages who work passionately in the service of others in Appalachian Ohio, the Jenco Foundation Fund is seeking nominations for the 2019 Jenco Awards.

These cash awards are designed to recognize the committed service of Appalachian Ohioans — from those who have a lifetime of service experience to those whose service has begun early in life. Nominations are invited from the public and must be postmarked or emailed by Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Nomination forms and additional information about the Jenco Awards are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.

Founded in 2001 by journalist Terry Anderson, the Jenco Foundation honors Father Lawrence Martin Jenco. A Catholic priest who was kidnapped in Beirut, Lebanon, while serving as director of Catholic Relief Services, Father Jenco was an inspiration to many, including fellow captive Anderson, because of his compassion and service to others.

The Jenco Foundation joined the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) in 2011 as an endowment to ensure that it can forever honor Father Jenco’s legacy by recognizing unsung heroes throughout Appalachian Ohio.

“The Jenco Awards exist to recognize the individuals who work so hard day in and day out to improve our communities,” said Sharon Hatfield, a member of the Jenco Foundation Fund committee. “Our goal is to shine a light on individuals with awards to draw attention to the incredible work these often unnoticed leaders are doing throughout our region.”

The Jenco Award recognizes individuals of all ages for their service contributions. Their service demonstrates direct, caring action that contributes to the quality of life of individuals living in Appalachian Ohio. Their commitment to others is not simply a part of their daily jobs or for a school project; it is a passion.

Last year’s recipients provide an example of the wide-ranging visionary leadership in the service of others that the Jenco Award recognizes:

Ada Woodson Adams of Morgan County works in both a professional and volunteer capacity to preserve and share the history and legacy of African Americans and multicultural groups in the region.

Dan Palmer of Lawrence and Scioto counties founded Operation GRACE which solicits donations from area businesses, including toiletries and clothing, to distribute to children who need them.

Grant Plummer of Jackson County, now a senior at Wellston High School, works closely with Wellston Main Street, Make Wellston Beautiful, and the Wellston Historical Association to make his community a brighter place.

Allene Kilgore of Athens County helped launch and grow a free meal for the people of Athens, “Monday Lunch,” to build community and fill a need.

Liz Shaw of Meigs County has devoted countless hours to addressing the lack of digital connectivity in the region, which thwarts development and opportunity.

Tami Phillips of Jackson County founded and leads Make Wellston Beautiful, which over its eight years has helped make Wellston a cleaner, more beautiful, and happier place to live.

To learn more and watch videos showcasing the stories of past Jenco Award recipients, visit the Jenco Foundation Fund’s webpage at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.

Gifts to the Jenco Foundation Fund are tax deductible and can be made in a number of ways, including cash, gifts in wills, and life insurance. To make your donation, please designate the Jenco Foundation Fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Donations can also be made online by visiting our online giving page and selecting the Jenco Foundation Fund when making a donation. Gifts may be made in honor or in memory of someone close to your heart, including past Jenco Awardees and other unsung heroes in the region.

Nominations are encouraged across areas essential to quality of life, including arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. For more information on the Jenco Foundation Fund, the Jenco Award, and how to nominate someone, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco or call 740.753.1111.

Information from the Jenco Foundation.