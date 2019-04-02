Pomeroy Council cuts police budget

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council approved more budget cuts to the police department during a meeting Monday evening.

Council discussed and approved cuts suggested by Assistant Fiscal Officer Ben See. The cuts include discontinuing a data system that was not being utilized, according to Mayor Don Anderson.

The village also converted full-time dispatch positions to part-time positions. However, one of those will remain full time until the employee retires on August 1, 2019. Shifts for the police department were also cut to reduce spending. Instead of being open 24/7, the department will not be operating two nights each week.

If a caller dials the Pomeroy Police Department’s number on those nights, they will be immediately directed to 911.

Chief Mark Proffitt said that the police department will continue to serve the residents of the village to the best of their ability moving forward with the budget changes.

“I appreciate our neighboring agencies — Middleport Police and the Sheriff’s Office — for their assistance to the department during this time,” said Proffitt.

The village had placed an additional 2.0 mill police protection levy on the November 2018 ballot, but the levy was defeated by village voters.

The cuts follow other budget moves made by council during a meeting in March. Those cuts included changes to paid holidays and health insurance costs.

In other business, council unanimously accepted a bid from Pullins Excavating to repair the sewer line on Prospect Street for $131,640.

Mayor Anderson updated council on the riverbank project and said progress is being made faster now. Anderson said the Meigs County Historical Society requested that the wall be rebuilt to match its original design.

Anderson said he received the plaque with the new name for the pond on Mulberry Avenue. The “Jimmy Smith Pond” will be dedicated at a later time. Council also agreed to allow Anderson to pay up to $500 to remove the fallen tree that is on the railing and walkway.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Sentinel managing editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

